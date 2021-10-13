[Update] Oxford Police arrest three, issue warrants for two others following shooting

Published 3:51 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021

By Jake Thompson

The Oxford Police Department have warrants issued for Deniero Buchanan, left, and De’Mond Campbell, right, for their alleged involvement in a shooting incident that took place on Tuesday in the 200 block of Pegues Road. (Oxford Police Department)

Four Oxford men are in custody while the Oxford Police Department have issued warrants for one other for their alleged involvement in a shooting incident on Pegues Road on Tuesday that injured one person.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with OPD responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Pegues Road. The initial investigation revealed that approximately 25 shots were fired with one person receiving a non-life-threatening injury, according to OPD.

At this time, OPD has Deshawn Lewis, 26, Aaron Pomerlee, 25, and Shawntez Draper, 30, in custody. Lewis is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Pomerlee is charged with accessory after the fact and Draper is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bonds for the three individuals will be set at a later date, according to OPD.

OPD has taken De’Mond Campbell into custody on a warrant for three counts of aggravated assault on Wednesday.

A warrant is currently issued for Deniero Buchanan for four counts of aggravated assault, according to OPD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Buchanan are urged to contact OPD at 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

The investigation is still ongoing and other details may be added later.

