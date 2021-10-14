LCFD saves two from boat accident on Sardis Lake

On October 11 at 12:58 PM, the Lafayette County Fire Department was dispatched to a boater in distress on Sardis Lake.

At 1:15 PM, LCFD units arrived at Hurricane Landing Boat Ramp and launched LCFD Rescue Boat 10 onto Sardis Lake. LCFD Rescue Boat 10 made contact with the two individuals in their sinking boat. The LCFD crew removed the individuals safely from the boat onto LCFD Rescue Boat 10 and brought them back to shore.

LCFD personnel also safely recovered the individuals’ boat and towed it back to Hurricane Landing Boat Ramp. No injuries were reported.

LCFD Battalion 10, LCFD Rescue Boat 10, and Lafayette County Sherriff’s Office responded.