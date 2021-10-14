Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 8

The Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Physical Therapy returns this week with episode 8.

On this week’s episode, Oxford football head coach Chris Cutcliffe talks about the Chargers comeback win at Germantown last week and previews this week’s 6A North Half rematch against Clinton.

Lafayette head coach Michael Fair then joins the show to discuss the Commodores win at Columbus last Friday and then talks about this week’s home game against New Hope.