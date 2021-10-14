Oxford High School junior named to State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

Oxford High School added another student to the Mississippi Department of Education’s State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council this week.

The MDE announced 44 students from across the state as new additions to the council, joining those students who were appointed in 2020.

Ria Contractor, a junior at OHS, is among the 44 students appointed and joins OHS students Avery Langely, Beckham McCord, Hattie Busby and Celie Rayburn, who were appointed last year.

“Members of the Student Advisory Council offer tremendous insight about their educational experiences and contribute valuable ideas about how to advance public education in Mississippi,” said Dr. Carey Wright, Mississippi superintended of education. “They are an excellent model for their peers across the state. I am looking forward to meeting the newest cohort and working with them to ensure all students have the support and opportunities they need to be successful.”

More than 200 students across the state completed the initial application step and then 76 submitted complete applications. The 44 students appointed this week will join the 85 students who are returning to the council from the previous school year or who qualified for the council by becoming a semifinalist for the junior Mississippi State Board of Education representative.

The council’s purpose is to provide a forum for Mississippi’s students to offer diverse perspectives to Wright. The selected students will act as liaisons between MDE and public-school students from across the state.

Students from different backgrounds, school size and regions in Mississippi are able to share their opinions and offer advice about educational opportunities and policy in Mississippi with Wright.

Full council meetings are held at least twice during the school year.