Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 14
Published 12:39 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021
9 Tickets
10 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Fake ID, open container, minor in possession of alcohol
1 Minor in possession of alcohol
1 Public drunk, fake ID, minor in possession of alcohol
1 Warrant served
Report(s):
1 Ambulance assist
1 Civil matter
1 Code enforcement
1 Disturbing the peace
1 Grand larceny
1 Identity theft
1 Malicious mischief
1 Petit larceny
1 Phone harassment
1 Shoplifting
1 Simple assault
2 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious vehicle
1 Trespassing
2 Vehicle searches