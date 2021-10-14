Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 14

Published 12:39 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021

By Staff Report

9 Tickets

10 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Fake ID, open container, minor in possession of alcohol

1 Minor in possession of alcohol

1 Public drunk, fake ID, minor in possession of alcohol

1 Warrant served

Report(s):

1 Ambulance assist

1 Civil matter

1 Code enforcement

1 Disturbing the peace

1 Grand larceny

1 Identity theft

1 Malicious mischief

1 Petit larceny

1 Phone harassment

1 Shoplifting

1 Simple assault

2 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious vehicle

1 Trespassing

2 Vehicle searches

