United Way kicks off annual campaign with community luncheon

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County signaled the start of their 51st annual campaign with a community luncheon catered by Taylor Grocery Special Events Catering at the Oxford Conference Center.

United Way’s Executive Director Kurt Brummett took the stage as the speaker in light of Ole Miss Women’s absence and celebrated the contribution and efforts of the United Way’s supporters.

“That’s what it’s ultimately about anyway,” said Brummett. “[It’s] to have the opportunity to come together the great accomplishments of the program partners as well as the donors, volunteers and advocates who make up our team and officially kick off our campaign which enable us to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars back into our community each year.”

Each year, the United Way awards hundreds of thousands of dollars to local programs and coalitions serving the LOU community. According to Brummett, the needs throughout Oxford and Lafayette County are substantial and annual requests far exceed the available grant funds, which makes a successful annual campaign critical for our community’s future, especially as local needs continue to grow. This year 17 organizations and 20 programs are participating in the effort.

“Through the programs we support, we touch every age group and demographic in our community,” said Brummett.

Grant recipients for the 2021-22 fiscal year are Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, CASA of Lafayette County, Doors of Hope Transition Ministries, Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Gordon Community & Cultural Center, Inc., Interfaith Compassion Ministry, Junior Auxiliary of Oxford and the Lafayette County Literacy Council.

Other recipients include North Mississippi Exchange Family Center, North Mississippi Kidney Foundation, Oxford Community Market, Special Olympics Mississippi (Area 4), The Leap Frog Program, The Salvation Army, Three Rivers Planning & Development District, and Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

A strong and growing community of individuals, businesses, and public entities supports the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County as it seeks to advance its mission and inspire others to join the local team as they work to improve the LOU community. Brummett points out the generosity of the LOU community and how it greatly benefits their cause.

“The thing I try to convey to those that give or maybe those who haven’t given before is the fact that every dollar makes a difference,” he said. “Even if someone just gives a dollar — just drops a dollar in one of the canisters at a local business– that contribution helps support great work that is being accomplished in so many organizations here in our community.”

The United Way makes year-round efforts too spread their mission, reach more people and, through the outcomes of the contributions, invest back into the LOU community.

“If you’re looking to give back, United Way is a great way to do that,” Brummett said. “Every contribution makes a difference. The return on that investment is something that can’t be captured because you’re talking about investing in people.”

For more information about the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County, the event and its’ sponsors, contact Kurt Brummett, Executive Director of the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County, at kurt@unitedwayoxfordms.org or 662-236-4265.

Kick-Off Luncheon Program 2021