Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 18
Published 1:04 pm Monday, October 18, 2021
Arrest(s):
1 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 Public drunk
Report(s):
3 Accidents
16 Agency assists
9 Alarms
5 Animal complaints
1 Residential burglary
1 Civil matter
2 Deaths
5 Disturbances
1 Domestic violence
1 Harassment
4 Information
1 Malicious mischief
2 Noise complaints
1 Petit larceny
1 Reckless driving
9 Service calls
5 Suspicious activities
2 Suspicious persons
1 Suspicious vehicle
3 Transports
1 Trespassing
4 Welfare concerns
6 Service process