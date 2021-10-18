Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 18

Published 1:04 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

By Staff Report

Arrest(s):

1 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 Public drunk

Report(s):

3 Accidents

16 Agency assists

9 Alarms

5 Animal complaints

1 Residential burglary

1 Civil matter

2 Deaths

5 Disturbances

1 Domestic violence

1 Harassment

4 Information

1 Malicious mischief

2 Noise complaints

1 Petit larceny

1 Reckless driving

9 Service calls

5 Suspicious activities

2 Suspicious persons

1 Suspicious vehicle

3 Transports

1 Trespassing

4 Welfare concerns

6 Service process

More News

OPD takes suspect in connection to Pegues Road shooting into custody

Missouri man arrested for false bomb report

Oxford man arrested, charged for burglarizing storage unit

Matt Corral “not in very good shape” after Tennessee, status for LSU uncertain

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...