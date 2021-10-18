Missouri man arrested for false bomb report

Published 6:29 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

By Maya Martin

On October 17th, 2021, at approximately 12:28 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call of a bomb threat to a business in the 100 block of Courthouse Square.

Officers coordinated with law enforcement and the Oxford Fire Department to evacuate and secure the immediate area. Once the scene was secured, OPD personnel and University Police Department’s K-9 cleared the building and deemed the area safe.

While officers were protecting the area, an immediate investigation into the source of the call began. OPD and Metro Narcotics were able to identify Blake Portnoy, 23, of Missouri as the caller.

Portnoy was charged with False Reporting of a Bomb and given a $50,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

More News

OPD takes suspect in connection to Pegues Road shooting into custody

Oxford man arrested, charged for burglarizing storage unit

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 18

Matt Corral “not in very good shape” after Tennessee, status for LSU uncertain

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...