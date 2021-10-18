OPD takes suspect in connection to Pegues Road shooting into custody

The Oxford Police Department has taken Deniero Buchanan into custody in connection to a shooting that took place on October 12, leaving one person with a non-life-threatening injury. OPD issued warrants for Buchanan on four counts of aggravated assault.

A warrant for the arrest of De’Mond Campbell was also issued for three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. OPD took Campbell into custody on Oct. 13.

On Oct, 12, at approximately 8:15 PM, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Pegues Road. The initial investigation revealed that approximately 25 shots were fired with one person receiving a non-life-threatening injury.

OPD initially took 3 individuals in custody, identified as Deshawn Lewis, 26, of Oxford, Aaron Pomerlee, 25, of Oxford, and Shawntez Draper, 30, of Oxford. Lewis was charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon. Pomerlee was charged with Accessory After the Fact. Draper was charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

This is still an ongoing investigation, other details may be added later.