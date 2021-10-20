Join Coleman’s Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28

Local businesses and groups can sign up now to be a part of the fourth annual “Trunk or Treat” event at Coleman Funeral Home.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m. There is no cost to attend or set up a trunk at this event. However, space is limited.

“Funeral homes play a major role in community service, especially in small towns,” says Co-Owner Glenn Coleman. “We wanted to provide a fun and safe event for children and parents to interact with others, and we are thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Oxford and Lafayette County.”

The event is open to all children ages 12 and under. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes for the event, but they are not required. There will also be superheroes onsite for children to meet.

Businesses, individuals or service groups interested in providing a trunk and passing out candy should email Kathy Brummett at kbrummett@colemanfuneralhome.com. Vendors are encouraged to join in the fun and wear a costume and decorate their vehicle.

Coleman Funeral Home is located at 601 Commerce Pkwy, which is off Highway 7 South, approximately 3 miles from Mississippi 6 Highway West.