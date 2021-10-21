Donnie Joe Aron, 70, passed away on October 10, 2021 at Baptist Hospital – Memphis. He was born December 31, 1950 in Pontotoc MS. Donnie was a man of faith who loved his family unconditionally. He loved music and was a master of many instruments. He used his music as an instrument for the LORD. He was a friend to all who could converse on any subject. He loved learning and acquired several degrees in various fields of study. He will be sorely missed.

He leaves behind his “best friend and love of my life” Reba Bland of Oxford; his children: Julie, Joey, Josh, Jake(Ashley), and Jackie of Lake Charles LA ; grandchildren: Austin, Landon, Elias, Phillip, Jillian, Elisha, Lucas, Violet, Noah, Camden, John-Luke, Elizabeth and Kenny; brother: Lee Aron Jr., M.D.(Joyce) and sister Pam Edwards(David).

Preceded in death by his parents Lelon and Lavenia Aron, and nephew Marcus Aron Spears.

He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Honorary Pallbearers are Brad Bridgman, Lee Weeks, Lance Aron, Logan Aron, Weston Aron, Zachary Draine, Drew Bridgman, Cameron Weeks, Donald Phillips, Laramie Minga.

Services will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Dr. Billy Ray Stonestreet officiating. 2:00PM service with visitation beginning 2 hours prior. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. The family is requesting masks be worn and will be provided. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Lions Sight Foundation of Mississippi, 431 Katherine Drive, Flowood, MS 39232; Bethel Baptist Church, Abbeville UMC, Cambridge UMC, Christ UMC of Oxford or the charity of your choice.