Judy Phillips, 75, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at her home in Oxford, MS, surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. A service will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., also at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. Interment will be in Oxford Memorial City Cemetery. Father Joe Tonos will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Judy was born to the late Johnnie and Zenia Correro. After graduating from Northwest Mississippi Community College with a degree in Cosmetology, Judy cut hair for over 50 years, which she thoroughly enjoyed. It also gave her a chance to catch up on the latest gossip with her clients. She was married to Robert T. Phillips for 54 years.

Judy is described by her family as being an outgoing person, who never met a stranger, carrying on conversations with anyone. She was very artistic and loved cooking for her family. In her younger years, Judy loved traveling with her late husband, Robert. They enjoyed many wonderful trips, including trips to the beach and experiencing different types of food along the way.

Her family shared precious memories that included Judy teaching her niece and nephew to drive in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greeenwood, MS, and never missing going to St. Peter’s Pumpkin Patch with her grandson, John Robert, every year. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Judy is survived by her son, Chris (Rachel) Phillips, of Oxford; her grandson, John Robert Phillips, of Oxford; her sister, Rosa Lee (Bill) Morton, of Oxford; her niece, Courtney M. Hall, of Oxford; her nephew, Dr. William (Tami) Morton, of Murfreesboro, TN; four great-nephews, Mack Hall and Jacob Hall, both of Oxford, Nicholas Morton, of Murfreesboro, and Bennett Morton, of Chattanooga, TN; two sister-in-laws, Patricia Phillips Wren and Carolyn (George) Conklin, both of Bartlett, TN; a special friend, Susan Dempsey; and special caregivers, Nicole Wilson, Dorothy Phillips, April Buford, and Janice Davis. The family would also like to thank Linda K. Fahey, of Oxford, for all her care and support.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Phillips; her parents, Johnnie and Zenia Correro; and her sister, Elizabeth Ann Correro.

In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials can be made to the Clayton Stevens Fund (St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 403 University Ave, Oxford, MS 38655).

