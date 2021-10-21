Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 9

The Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Physical Therapy returns for Episode 9 and previews Week 9 of the high school football season.

On this week’s episode Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe, Lafayette head coach Michael Fair and Water Valley head coach Brad Embry discuss key region games for their respective teams.

Cutcliffe talks about the return of the Little Egg Bowl and the Chargers game at Starkville. Fair talks about Lafayette’s trip to Cleveland Central while Embry touches on Water Valley’s final home game of the regular season with Booneville coming to Bobby Clark Field.