Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 21

Published 10:18 am Thursday, October 21, 2021

By Staff Report

7 Tickets

7 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 DUI 1st, no headlights, no insurance, expired tag

1 DUI 1st, no insurance

1 Public drunk, fake ID, minor in possession of alcohol, open container

1 Public drunk, possession of a schedule II drug, fake ID

Report(s):

2 Alarms

1 Disturbing the peace

2 Domestic disturbances

1 Identity theft

1 Improper parking

2 Malicious mischief

1 Noise violation

1 Phone harassment

2 Simple assaults

3 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious person

3 Vehicle searches

1 Welfare concern

More News

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

The Great Halloween Candy Debate: Mississippi has a sweet tooth for candy corn

City of Oxford at odds with MDOT over Highway 7 – University Avenue project

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 21

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...