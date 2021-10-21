Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 21
Published 10:18 am Thursday, October 21, 2021
7 Tickets
7 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 DUI 1st, no headlights, no insurance, expired tag
1 DUI 1st, no insurance
1 Public drunk, fake ID, minor in possession of alcohol, open container
1 Public drunk, possession of a schedule II drug, fake ID
Report(s):
2 Alarms
1 Disturbing the peace
2 Domestic disturbances
1 Identity theft
1 Improper parking
2 Malicious mischief
1 Noise violation
1 Phone harassment
2 Simple assaults
3 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious person
3 Vehicle searches
1 Welfare concern