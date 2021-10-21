Mrs. Patricia Faye Capwell Cannon, 86, formerly of Oxford, MS, died on Friday, October 15, 2021, in Laurel, MS. The funeral service will be Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Cannon was born on July 3, 1935, in Pittsboro, MS to the late Glen Dorsey Capwell and Alice Riddle Capwell. She graduated from Pittsboro High School and briefly attended Blue Mountain College before completing her education with a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Mississippi.

On December 25, 1952, she married Charles Dale Cannon of Bruce, MS and, as his wife, assisted him greatly in his later career as Professor of English at the University of Mississippi.

She is survived by her two children, Dr. Charles Dale Cannon, Jr. of Laurel, MS and Patricia Dianne Boyles of Bruce, MS; her sister, Hazel Capwell Russell of Pittsboro, MS; two grandchildren, Dr. Russell Glenn Cannon of Madison, WI and Dr. Victoria Augusta Cannon of Santa Monica, CA and two great-grandchildren, James King Cannon and Dahlia Leona Cannon of Madison, WI.

