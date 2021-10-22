Laura Ingraham to broadcast live from Ole Miss tonight

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham is joining the talk around the Ole Miss and LSU match up on her national show – The Ingraham Angle – which will be broadcasted live from The Pavilion outside Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Friday night prior to the game. The broadcast begins at 9 p.m.

The show plans to join tailgaters at The Grove with a crew to document tonight’s festivities. Additionally, the show will have a special section showing Ole Miss honor former quarterback and future NFL Hall of Famer Eli Manning by retiring his jersey.

Those wanting to attend Ingraham’s show at The Pavilion should arrive at 8:30 p.m. Fans and onlookers are welcome to attend the show and can bring lawn chairs or stand to watch.

Governor Tate Reeves will guest on Ingraham’s show where she will discuss COVID-19 mandates, lockdowns and restrictions and the stance to maintain an open society during the latest wave.