Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 22

Published 3:32 pm Friday, October 22, 2021

By Staff Report

16 Tickets

7 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 DUI 1st

1 DUI 1st, speeding

1 Noise violation

1 Open container, minor in possession of alcohol

1 Possession of schedule IV drug, public drunk, fake ID

1 Possession of paraphernalia, careless driving

1 Public drunk

5 Sale of alcohol to a minor

1 Shoplifting

1 Warrant served

1 Warrant served, suspended driver’s license

Report(s):

1 Alarm

3 Ambulance assists

1 Disturbance

1 Disturbing the peace

1 Domestic disturbance

1 Grand larceny

1 Simple assault

4 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious person

2 Vehicle searches

