Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 22
Published 3:32 pm Friday, October 22, 2021
16 Tickets
7 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 DUI 1st
1 DUI 1st, speeding
1 Noise violation
1 Open container, minor in possession of alcohol
1 Possession of schedule IV drug, public drunk, fake ID
1 Possession of paraphernalia, careless driving
1 Public drunk
5 Sale of alcohol to a minor
1 Shoplifting
1 Warrant served
1 Warrant served, suspended driver’s license
Report(s):
1 Alarm
3 Ambulance assists
1 Disturbance
1 Disturbing the peace
1 Domestic disturbance
1 Grand larceny
1 Simple assault
4 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious person
2 Vehicle searches