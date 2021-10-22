Panola County authorities search for armed perpetrators caught on home security cameras

Published 2:01 pm Friday, October 22, 2021

By Jeremy Weldon

A Panola County family was stunned to see home security camera footage of three armed men walking around their home located on McClyde Rd., northwest of Como in a rural part of the county Wednesday morning.

Home security camera recorded what appears to be three male subjects walking around the family’s property – one carrying a backpack and holding what looked to be an automatic-style short rifle.

Another subject can clearly be seen with a handgun. All three were wearing masks.

Sheriff Shane Phelps said investigators have circulated the photos from the footage and are following leads to find the men.

“We are working on this hard like we do every case, but as of right now I can tell you that we don’t have a crime spree going on in the Como area,” Phelps said, adding the only other call of a break-in, or attempted burglary, in the past week came from an area east of the interstate and Como.

Phelps said anyone with information about the people in the video should contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 662-563-6230 or Crimestoppers at 662-209-2011.

For more information on the story, click the link here.

More News

Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 22

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 22

Help Wanted! Chamber to hold job fair as aid cutoff spurs no job influx

Laura Ingraham to broadcast live from Ole Miss tonight

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...