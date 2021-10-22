Panola County authorities search for armed perpetrators caught on home security cameras

A Panola County family was stunned to see home security camera footage of three armed men walking around their home located on McClyde Rd., northwest of Como in a rural part of the county Wednesday morning.

Home security camera recorded what appears to be three male subjects walking around the family’s property – one carrying a backpack and holding what looked to be an automatic-style short rifle.

Another subject can clearly be seen with a handgun. All three were wearing masks.

Sheriff Shane Phelps said investigators have circulated the photos from the footage and are following leads to find the men.

“We are working on this hard like we do every case, but as of right now I can tell you that we don’t have a crime spree going on in the Como area,” Phelps said, adding the only other call of a break-in, or attempted burglary, in the past week came from an area east of the interstate and Como.

Phelps said anyone with information about the people in the video should contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 662-563-6230 or Crimestoppers at 662-209-2011.

