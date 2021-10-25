Baptist awarded American College of Cardiology Accreditation for Excellence

Published 1:04 pm Monday, October 25, 2021

By Staff Report

The Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi complex. (Photo/Bruce Newman)

The American College of Cardiology recently recognized  Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for excellence in diagnostic catheterizations and  percutaneous coronary interventions with its Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation. 

This accreditation is based on a team’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat cardiac cath  lab patients. Percutaneous coronary intervention, also known as coronary angioplasty, is a non surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve  symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack. 

“Baptist North Mississippi is proud to have received this accreditation from the American  College of Cardiology,” said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator of Baptist North Mississippi.  “The accreditation is a testament to the high-quality heart care our team delivers to our  community.” 

According to the American College of Cardiology, hospitals that have proven exceptional  competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization and have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization help to ensure quality and  patient safety.  

“Baptist North Mississippi has demonstrated its commitment to providing Oxford and the  surrounding community with excellent heart care,” said Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, chair of the ACC  Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Baptist North  Mississippi with Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.” 

The ACC accreditation process involves completing a gap analysis, examining variances  of care, developing an action plan, undergoing a rigorous on-site review and monitoring for  sustained success.

Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent  criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that  earnestly support efforts to improve patient outcomes. 

Baptist North Mississippi offers a full range of cardiac diagnostic services to identify and  treat heart disease from heart surgery to cardiac rehab. The Heart Care Center has two dedicated  catheterization labs, an electrophysiology lab and a peripheral vascular. The Heart Care Center  also offers many noninvasive diagnostic procedures.  

Baptist North Mississippi, a 217-bed hospital in Oxford, Mississippi, is a regional referral  center that offers a variety of services, including cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, home care  and hospice, a 24-hour emergency room, a weight loss center, a heartburn treatment center and a  wound care center.

In November 2017, the hospital moved into a five-story, 600,000-square-foot facility that offers expanded services, including a larger emergency department, advanced  technology and larger rooms for patients and their families. Since the hospital became affiliated  with Baptist in 1989, Baptist has invested almost $700 million into the community. For more  information, please call 662-636-1000 or visit northmiss.baptistonline.org.

