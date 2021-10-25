Baptist awarded American College of Cardiology Accreditation for Excellence

The American College of Cardiology recently recognized Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for excellence in diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary interventions with its Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation.

This accreditation is based on a team’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat cardiac cath lab patients. Percutaneous coronary intervention, also known as coronary angioplasty, is a non surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

“Baptist North Mississippi is proud to have received this accreditation from the American College of Cardiology,” said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator of Baptist North Mississippi. “The accreditation is a testament to the high-quality heart care our team delivers to our community.”

According to the American College of Cardiology, hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients who require cardiac catheterization and have standardized their assessment process for patients before undergoing catheterization help to ensure quality and patient safety.

“Baptist North Mississippi has demonstrated its commitment to providing Oxford and the surrounding community with excellent heart care,” said Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Baptist North Mississippi with Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.”

The ACC accreditation process involves completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care, developing an action plan, undergoing a rigorous on-site review and monitoring for sustained success.

Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that earnestly support efforts to improve patient outcomes.

Baptist North Mississippi offers a full range of cardiac diagnostic services to identify and treat heart disease from heart surgery to cardiac rehab. The Heart Care Center has two dedicated catheterization labs, an electrophysiology lab and a peripheral vascular. The Heart Care Center also offers many noninvasive diagnostic procedures.

Baptist North Mississippi, a 217-bed hospital in Oxford, Mississippi, is a regional referral center that offers a variety of services, including cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, home care and hospice, a 24-hour emergency room, a weight loss center, a heartburn treatment center and a wound care center.

In November 2017, the hospital moved into a five-story, 600,000-square-foot facility that offers expanded services, including a larger emergency department, advanced technology and larger rooms for patients and their families. Since the hospital became affiliated with Baptist in 1989, Baptist has invested almost $700 million into the community. For more information, please call 662-636-1000 or visit northmiss.baptistonline.org.