Ole Miss sends out Precautionary Boil Water Alert for Oxford campus

Published 9:20 am Monday, October 25, 2021

By Maya Martin

The University of Mississippi has issued a Precautionary Boil-Water Alert for the entire Oxford campus.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a water main break, resulting in loss of pressure. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

The university strongly recommends any individual that receives their water supply from the university to boil their water for one minute before it is consumed and to take precautionary measures until further notice.

Under the advisory, individuals are asked to not drink the tap water; to not drink from water fountains in parks or public/private buildings; to not use tap water to make drinks, juices or fountain soft drinks; to not use ice made from the water and to not use tap water to make tea or coffee unless the brewing process brings the water to a boil for at least a minute.

Individuals are recommended to wash dishes in boiled water or to use paper plates for the next few days; wash fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water; to brush teeth with boiled or bottled water and cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

Notably, washing hands and bathing is allowed as long as no water is swallowed.

This alert is in place for all campus buildings, including residence halls, office buildings, academic buildings and athletic venues until further notice.

More News

OPD charge four men for Aggravated Assault and Possession of drugs

Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 25

Baptist awarded American College of Cardiology Accreditation for Excellence

Mississippi’s sharp rise in gas prices may decline soon

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...