Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 25
Published 1:14 pm Monday, October 25, 2021
71 Tickets
21 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Disorderly conduct – failure to comply
1 Disorderly conduct – failure to comply, public drunk, open container
3 Domestic violence – simple assault
21 DUI 1st
1 DUI 1st, possession of a schedule I drug
1 DUI 1st, possession of a schedule II drug
1 DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia
1 DUI 2nd
1 Minor possession of alcohol, one headlight
1 Noise violation
1 Noise violation – vehicle
15 Open container
1 Possession of a fake ID
1 Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
9 Possession of paraphernalia
1 Possession of paraphernalia, careless driving
1 Possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license
1 Possession of schedule I drug
15 Public drunk
3 Public drunk, failure to comply
2 Public drunk, open container
1 Public drunk, open container, minor in possession of alcohol, fake ID, disorderly conduct
1 Simple assault
1 Suspended driver’s license, no insurance, possession of a fake ID, color of lighting devices
1 Warrant served
1 Warrant served, ran stop sign
Report(s):
3 Alarms
5 Ambulance assists
1 Animal complaint
1 Careless driving
3 Civil matters
2 Credit card frauds
1 Cyberstalking
1 Defrauding an inkeeper
15 Disturbing the peace
4 Domestic disturbances
1 Fire department assist
1 Grand larceny
2 Improper parking
1 Littering
6 Lost property
3 Malicious mischief
1 Obstructing traffic
2 Petit larceny
1 Phone harassment
1 Shoplifting
2 Simple assaults
8 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious person
2 Vehicle searches
4 Welfare concerns