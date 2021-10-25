Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 25

Published 1:14 pm Monday, October 25, 2021

By Staff Report

71 Tickets

21 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Disorderly conduct – failure to comply

1 Disorderly conduct – failure to comply, public drunk, open container

3 Domestic violence – simple assault

21 DUI 1st

1 DUI 1st, possession of a schedule I drug

1 DUI 1st, possession of a schedule II drug

1 DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia

1 DUI 2nd

1 Minor possession of alcohol, one headlight

1 Noise violation

1 Noise violation – vehicle

15 Open container

1 Possession of a fake ID

1 Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

9 Possession of paraphernalia

1 Possession of paraphernalia, careless driving

1 Possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license

1 Possession of schedule I drug

15 Public drunk

3 Public drunk, failure to comply

2 Public drunk, open container

1 Public drunk, open container, minor in possession of alcohol, fake ID, disorderly conduct

1 Simple assault

1 Suspended driver’s license, no insurance, possession of a fake ID, color of lighting devices

1 Warrant served

1 Warrant served, ran stop sign

Report(s):

3 Alarms

5 Ambulance assists

1 Animal complaint

1 Careless driving

3 Civil matters

2 Credit card frauds

1 Cyberstalking

1 Defrauding an inkeeper

15 Disturbing the peace

4 Domestic disturbances

1 Fire department assist

1 Grand larceny

2 Improper parking

1 Littering

6 Lost property

3 Malicious mischief

1 Obstructing traffic

2 Petit larceny

1 Phone harassment

1 Shoplifting

2 Simple assaults

8 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious person

2 Vehicle searches

4 Welfare concerns

