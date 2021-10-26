Five Oxford businesses issued citations for selling alcohol to a minor

Five Oxford businesses and restaurants failed alcohol compliance checks conducted by the Oxford Police Department, resulting in citations issued.

Over the last week, OPD conducted the compliance checks where five citations were issued for selling alcohol to a minor. The establishments were Walgreens, Lamar Yard, Joysticks, Brittany Store and Marathon Gas Station on South Lamar. Each of them were issued post-arrest citation, according to OPD.

A compliance check was also conducted at Rockette’s Gas Station, which was the only businesses to refuse the sale to a minor, according to OPD.