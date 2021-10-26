Mrs. Geneva Walls, 90, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Banner Baywood Medical Center in San Tan Valley, AZ. The funeral service will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home in Oxford, MS with Rev. Gerald Shook officiating.

Burial will follow in Pine Flat Cemetery in Oxford, MS. The visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 12:00 noon.

Mrs. Walls was born in Tazewell, TN to the late Stirl and Jennie Earls Whiteaker. During her time spent in the Oxford, she was a member of South Lamar Baptist Church and Anchor Baptist Church. She also enjoyed volunteering at the North Mississippi Regional Center. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Walls is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Roland Walls.

Mrs. Walls is survived by two daughters, Alice Walls of San Tan Valley, AZ and Elizabeth Walls of Pontotoc, MS; three sons, Robert Walls of Oxford, MS, David Walls of Apache Junction, AZ, and Leonard Walls of Orland Hills, IL; as well as 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

