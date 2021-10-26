Mrs. Peggy Sue Davis, 63, died Friday, October 15, 2021, at her home in Abbeville. There are no services planned at this time. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Davis was a 1976 graduate of Southside High School in Muncie, IN. She went on to work as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Ventura County Behavioral Health Agency in Ventura County, CA.

Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Wayne and Bertha “Sally” Davis.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her husband, Ted Williams of Abbeville; a sister, April Davis of Muncie, IN; and two brothers, Garry Davis of Citrus Springs, FL and Bill Davis of Muncie, IN.

For more information please call 662-234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.