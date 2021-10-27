City names new interim director for Oxford Animal Resource Center

Five months after hiring a director for its new Animal Resource Center, the City of Oxford appointed a new interim director this week.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced on Tuesday that Nicole Young, who was hired in May to be ARC’s new director, had resigned from the position on Monday. No reason or further explanation was given by Tannehill for Young’s resignation.

In the same announcement, Tannhill said Kelli Mize Briscoe was named the new interim director for ARC during the Board of Aldermen’s special called meeting on Monday. The announcement also stated Young had “made great strides in preparing for the success” of ARC.

“I look for employees who find solutions rather than make excuses, who recognize that they are part of a team and that every staff member and volunteer is critical to our success. Kelli is that person,” Tannehill said in a statement. “She has proven that she has incredible work-ethic and servant leadership skills, exhibits an unwillingness to fail, and belief that every animal counts.”

Briscoe has worked for the City of Oxford for almost six years.

Young had been overseeing a massive renovation project at the city’s animal shelter building, including the construction of an adoption center. Due to COVID-related issues and difficulties in receiving building supplies, the shelter is still under construction and not yet fully open to the public. The announcement noted construction is nearing completion.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can view the animals currently available and being cared for at ARC by visiting oxfordms.net/oxfordarc/. For anyone interested in serving as a volunteer at the shelter can email Briscoe at arcdirector@oxfordms.net for further information and to be placed on a list of potential volunteers.