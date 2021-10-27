Mississippi man pleads guilty in 2020 shooting death of teen

Published 11:43 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021

By AP/Wire

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenager.

Jacoby Samaji O’Neal, 20, of Belden, was sentenced Friday in Lee County Circuit Court, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Tiara Dancer, 17, was killed Jan. 28, 2020, when investigators said O’Neal fired shots during a fight in a Tupelo neighborhood. News outlets reported Dancer was a bystander. She had graduated early from Tupelo High School the month before she was killed.

O’Neal was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with five suspended. The sentencing order specified he must serve the full 35 years.

The newspaper also reported that O’Neal pleaded guilty to other felony charges Monday in Pontotoc and Monroe counties.

More News

Oxford Surgery Center celebrates 20 years of service

Lafayette County approves sale of SMW building to new SMW owners

Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown suffers season-ending injury

County planning commission works to settle easement dispute

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...