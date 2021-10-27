Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown suffers season-ending injury

Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

By Jake Thompson

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, October 9, 2021. Mississippi won 52-51. (©Bruce Newman)

The Ole Miss offensive line will be without a key starter for the rest of the 2021 season.

Ben Brown underwent season-ending surgery this week to repair a torn right bicep, which he suffered during the fourth quarter of the Rebels 31-26 win at Tennessee. Brown did not play in the LSU game last Saturday.

Brown made the new official with a post on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce that I have played my last game as an Ole Miss Rebel,” Brown’s post read. “I never imagined that my time as an Ole Miss football player would end so abruptly, and it causes me great pain to not be able to finish this amazing season alongside my brothers. … I will forever be grateful for the honor and privilege to don the Red and Blue to represent Ole Miss, the great state of Mississippi, my hometown of Vicksburg and the St. Al Flashes! It has been a dream come true for me, and I have truly had the time of my life!”

The Vicksburg native started 40 games as a Rebel before missing the LSU game. Senior Jordan Rhodes, a transfer from South Carolina, and redshirt freshman Cedric Melton both filled in on the offensive line for Brown and sophomore Caleb Warren who both missed time due to injuries.

