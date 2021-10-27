Oxford Surgery Center celebrates 20 years of service

Oxford Surgery Center celebrated 20 years of healthcare service to the Oxford community on Tuesday in the company of long-time and new employees, board members and associates.

“OSC began as a collaboration between the founding surgeons and BMH Healthcare Corporation 23 years ago,” said Dr. Cooper Terry. “After working through issues with the city and county, the center opened 20 years ago. ”

OSC was the first, and remains the only, multi specialty free-standing outpatient surgery center in our practice area and it serves not just Oxford and Lafayette County residents, but a large part of Northern Mississippi.

The OSC has operated over 67,000 surgeries since it’s opening in 2001, according to Terry.

“It’s a great part of the healthcare system,” said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi and OSC board member. “Baptist is very proud to be a part of [OSC]. These employees are the ones that really made the center what it is. It just does a wonderful job.”

Six employees in attendance have been with the surgery center since it began and have watched it grow and develop within the community.

Many employees came from the hospital 20 years ago and the change was a bit daunting, but everything worked out for the best and they have formed lasting connections, according to OR Supervisor Lisa McPhail.

“Since we’ve been here, it’s been great,” she said. “Our staff is great, our doctors are great and we’re all like family. We’re around each other more than our family, so we’ve all got a strong bond between each other. We’re just very fortunate to have this job for 20 years and we hope we can continue.”

Otolaryngologist and founding OSC member Dr. Ford Dye echoed Henning’s earlier sentiment and said Baptist is the one of the reasons why the surgery center is so unique. According to him, he is proud of how OSC the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions placed on elective surgeries.

“Obviously the [Oxford Surgery Center] had to shut down for a while due to the state health department mandates, but we had been rolling along and doing our testing,” said Dye. “I think we’ve done a great job and we’ve got a great staff down here.”

For incoming physicians and healthcare workers, Henning said the healthcare industry is one of the most fulfilling places to work because of their impact on the community.

“We’re truly helping people,” he said. “Many of them are in a real dire time in their lives and being able to provide that service is very rewarding.”

Registered Nurse Daphne Blake understands how daunting it may feel for incoming healthcare providers who are beginning their careers but she wants everyone to stay encouraged.

“Just stay encouraged and keep God first,” said Blake. “There are so many more options now and the medical community will always have jobs. Go out and explore your options.”

The OSC employees and board members hope to see the center grow as the LOU community grows and more people from surrounding areas come in to seek medical assistance. According to Henning, the OSC is looking towards expansion opportunities and acquiring more specialties to address the public’s increasing needs.

“Oxford is very fortunate to have the type of healthcare system we have,” said Henning. “Between the hospital, the surgery center, a diagnostic center and a really great medical community, we probably have one of the best healthcare communities in the state if not the southeast. The surgery center is a great part of that and we’re proud to have it.”