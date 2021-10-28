Leadership Lafayette welcomes applicants for 2022

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce presents the 34th annual Leadership Lafayette program to applicants from all levels of community involvement for the year of 2022.

Leadership Lafayette is an eight-month program, running annually from January through August, that features a series of monthly training sessions and activities, designed for establishing active and engaged community leaders.

The Leadership Lafayette program introduces participants to a wide variety of assets within our Lafayette County area, exposes them to current community needs, and strategic leadership skills training. The class will meet for an all day session once a month, typically the first Thursday of the month, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to monthly sessions, members participate in a community based team project that aims to solve a current community problem and leaves a lasting impact on the LOU community.

From established corporate level leaders, executives, emerging leaders, community leaders, and new-to-Oxford/Lafayette County leaders, who are interested in learning more about Oxford/Lafayette County and the issues that impact our community.

Leadership Lafayette’s goal is to develop and maintain a network of citizens committed to improving the quality of life in our community. Ideal candidates for the program are those who are passionate not only about their personal leadership but about their community and its success.

Participants are chosen through a competitive application process with a limit of 25 spots available. A selection committee will carefully review all applications and preference will be given to candidates who, in addition to their leadership potential, would contribute to the overall diversity and strength of the class and have available time to commit to the program and future community service.

Leadership Lafayette seeks to have class diversity among all ethnic groups, ages, genders, professions, and backgrounds.

Deadline for the 2022 Application is Nov. 19, 2021 and the program requires a tuition fee of $500, due upon acceptance.

For more information on Leadership Lafayette or to access the application, visit www.oxfordms.com/chamber-of-commerce/programs-and-events/leadership-lafayette.

Leadership Lafayette 2022 Class Schedule