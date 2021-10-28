Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 10

Published 8:00 am Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Jake Thompson

The Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Physical Therapy reaches its penultimate episode as Week 10 of the high school football season is here.

Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe and Lafayette head coach Michael Fair join the episode to talk about returning home after getting a pair of road victories last week.

The Chargers host Grenada for their Senior Night at Bobby Holcomb Field in a key Region 2-6A match while Lafayette hosts Greenville in the first of their two-game homestand to close out the regular season.

