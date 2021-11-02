LCSD to reimburse Pre-K tuition after anonymous donation

On Monday, November 1st, the Lafayette County School District Board moved to reimburse all Pre-K tuition payments made so far for this current school year.

This decision comes after receiving an anonymous donation of $175,000 to cover the 2021-2022 school year tuition for all LES Pre-K students through the Mississippi State Tax Credit initiative for early learning collaboratives.

Mississippi individuals and corporations can donate to the local matching fund of early learning collaboratives and receive a state tax credit for donations up to one million dollars. Throughout 2021, the Lafayette-Oxford-University (LOU) Learning Collaborative has received $615,410.00 in MS Pre-K Tax Credit donations.

This incredible individual gift and all other contributions are a step closer to offering a tuition-free Pre-K program to Lafayette County students through this tax credit initiative.

Any individual or business wanting to contribute for this year must make their donation by December 31st, 2021. For more about the steps to the donation process and information about the collaborative and tax credit, visit the LOU Reads website at www.loureads.org/ donate.

The LOU Learning Collaborative includes Lafayette Lower Elementary, Bramlett Elementary, Willi Price Lab School, and Mary Cathey Head Start. For more information on LOU Learning Collaborative contact the coordinator is Tamara Hillmer at tlhillmer@oxfordsd.org.