Ole Miss extends contract of Kermit Davis

Entering his fourth season at Ole Miss, men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis will be in Oxford for at least another four seasons.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter announced on Tuesday that Davis agreed to a new four-year contract extension, which will run through the 2024-25 season. Four years is the maximum length allowed for college coach contracts in Mississippi.

“Starting with his firs season when he was SEC Coach of the Year, Coach Davis has increased the expectations of Ole Miss basketball,” Carter said in a statement. “He strives for excellence in all areas throughout his program, and his players and coaching staff are great representatives of Ole Miss on and off the court. Recruiting has never been better as he has signed some of the top prospects in school history. We are excited to see the team continue to rise under his guidance, competing for SEC championships and making runs in the NCAA Tournament.”

Over the first three seasons at Ole Miss, Davis led the Rebels to a pair of postseason appearances, including a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2019. In a COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Rebels missed out on making the NCAA Tournament, but earned the No. 1 seed in the NIT Tournament after winning 10 of their last 13 games.

Last season, the Rebels went 3-0 against ranked teams, including two wins against top 10 opponents. They were only one of four teams to go undefeated against ranked opponents last season.

“Every morning I get up, I am so honored to be the basketball coach at Ole Miss,” Davis said. “Betty and I love everything connected to this great university and community. I’m very proud of what we are building here on and off the court, and I am extremely excited about this year’s team.”

Davis has earned 51 victories at Ole Miss, making him one of only four coaches in program history to have at least 50 career wins over their first three seasons.

The Rebels host Trevecca on Friday at 6 p.m. for an exhibition game then open the 2021-22 season on Tuesday against New Orleans.