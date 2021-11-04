Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 11

The final episode of the Oxford Eagle Sports Break is here as the regular season concludes for Oxford and Lafayette.

On this week’s episode is Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe and Lafayette head coach Michael Fair. Cutcliffe discusses the Chargers win over Grenada last week and their game at Madison Central on Thursday as a win secures them the Region 2-6A title.

Then Fair talks about the Commodores dominant win over Greenville last week and then focuses on their game against Lake Cormorant. It’s Senior Night for Lafayette, who can secure the No. 2 Seed out of Region 1-5A and a first round home game next week with a victory over the Gators.