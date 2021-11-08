American Pickers to make a return to Mississippi in February 2022

The History Channel’s hit TV show American Pickers is set to return to the Magnolia state early next year in search of the rare and unique.

The American Pickers crew are excited to return to Mississippi and film episodes of the series throughout the area in February 2022.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques and they are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

The Pickers travel from coast to coast on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

American Pickers is taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. Nevertheless, they are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories!

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasure amongst local Misssissippians.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us a name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

For more information on History Channel’s American Pickers, reach out to their Facebook page @GotAPick.