Oxford Police Department Crime Report for November 8

Published 1:54 pm Monday, November 8, 2021

By Maya Martin

50 Tickets

24 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Possession of a schedule I, one headlight

6 DUI 1st

1 DUI 1st, possession of drug paraphernalia

1 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, careless driving, open container

2 DUI 1st, speeding, failure to comply with officer

1 No driver’s license possession of paraphernalia

2 Possession of fake ID, open container

3 Public drunk

3 Public drunk, possession of a fake ID

1 Public drunk, failure to comply with officer

1 Public drunk, possession of drug paraphernalia

Report(s):

1 Alarms

3 Ambulance assists

2 Burglaries

2 Civil matters

4 Disturbances

2 Disturbing the peace

1 Fire department assist

1 Grand larceny

1 Harassing phone calls

1 Information report

1 Larceny, taking items from Auto

4 Lost property

2 Malicious mischiefs

1 Property damage

1 Shoplifting

1 Simple assault

1 Stalking

3 Suspicious activities

3 Vehicle searches

3 Welfare concerns

