Oxford Police Department Crime Report for November 8
Published 1:54 pm Monday, November 8, 2021
50 Tickets
24 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Possession of a schedule I, one headlight
6 DUI 1st
1 DUI 1st, possession of drug paraphernalia
1 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, careless driving, open container
2 DUI 1st, speeding, failure to comply with officer
1 No driver’s license possession of paraphernalia
2 Possession of fake ID, open container
3 Public drunk
3 Public drunk, possession of a fake ID
1 Public drunk, failure to comply with officer
1 Public drunk, possession of drug paraphernalia
Report(s):
1 Alarms
3 Ambulance assists
2 Burglaries
2 Civil matters
4 Disturbances
2 Disturbing the peace
1 Fire department assist
1 Grand larceny
1 Harassing phone calls
1 Information report
1 Larceny, taking items from Auto
4 Lost property
2 Malicious mischiefs
1 Property damage
1 Shoplifting
1 Simple assault
1 Stalking
3 Suspicious activities
3 Vehicle searches
3 Welfare concerns