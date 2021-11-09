City of Oxford seeks to prevent overdoses in the community

The Oxford Police Department released a statement on the recent increase in overdoses that have occurred in the community.

According to the press release, 10 people have died from overdoses and 16 individuals have survived an overdose. The prescription pills the OPD has found in the most recent cases are 30mg Percocet.

The pills are being pressed with Fentanyl and have the same identical markings as the real pharmaceutical markings.

The production of counterfeit pharmaceutical sis growing across the area, stated the press release. Pharmaceutical medications should only be taken when obtained from a licensed pharmacist and used as directed by a licensed physician.

If any person has information about someone selling or possession products to manufactur illegal narcotics, the OPD asks that they contact the department at 662-232-2400, Metro Narcotics at 662-236-3900 or the Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with addiction, here is a list of the following resources that the community has access to:

Communicare, 662-234-7521

MS CARE, 662-234-6553

Oxford Treatment Center, 662-291-7308

Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center, 662-373-2830