Baptist Nationally Recognized With An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Score

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.

This national distinction recognizes Baptist’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“We are so proud of our ‘A’ score and of our hard-working team members who earned it,” said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi. “We are happy to be able to show the community that we provide our patients with such a high level of quality care at our hospital.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care.

The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Baptist North Mississippi for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see Baptist North Mississippi's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org

Baptist North Mississippi, a 217-bed hospital in Oxford, Mississippi, is a regional referral center that offers a variety of services, including cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, home care and hospice, a 24-hour emergency room, a weight loss center, a heartburn treatment center and a wound care center.

In November 2017, the hospital moved into a five-story, 600,000-square-foot facility that offers expanded services, including a larger emergency department, advanced technology and larger rooms for patients and their families.

Since the hospital became affiliated with Baptist in 1989, Baptist has invested almost $700 million into the community. For more information, please call 662-636-1000 or visit northmiss.baptistonline.org.