BancorpSouth to hold Small Business Seminar

BancorpSouth is partnering with the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation and Women of Worth and Excellence to bring the community the Small Business Seminar.

Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Quentin Brewer will be the speaker of the hour.

Topics on how start and grow a small business, how to apply for loans and how to prepare for all business occasions will help guests on their entrepreneurial journey.

“Our goal is to share the information and if anybody desires to have a loan or get the information, it will be there,” said WOWE Principal Officer Tammy Herod.

The free event will be held Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce located at 299 West Jackson Avenue.

To participate please RSVP to Chamber Chairman-Elect Quentin Brewer at 662-638-9976 or Principal Officer of Women of Worth and Excellence Tammy Herod at 662-801-1567.