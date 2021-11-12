ESPN returns to Oxford for Ole Miss v. Texas A&M

Published 3:14 pm Friday, November 12, 2021

By Maya Martin

ESPN will be returning back to Oxford for the first time since 2014.

Saturday, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, host Rece Davis and others will appear at The Grove’s amphitheater stage with live music from DJ Rob Swift.

ESPN selected Oxford as the location for GameDay this week as No. 12 Ole Miss hosts a game against No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday at 6 p.m. ESPN is also airing the game with Herbstreit and Chris Fowler on the call.

The last time ESPN visited Oxford, Katy Perry appeared on the show as the guest picker and threw corndogs as she made picks on October 4, 2014.

ESPN’s GameDay airs from The Grove on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

