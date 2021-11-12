Oxford Police Department announces Texas A&M Game Day plan

To ensure that the public is having a fun and safe time celebrating, the Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square Area.

According to a press release statement, the OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities. Officials encourage the public to contact the police department if the need arises.

The Double Decker buses will run from the Square to the Grove three hours prior to kickoff and stops running at halftime. Shuttles will run from the Jackson Avenue Center, South Oxford Center (the old Baptist Memorial Hospital) and Northwest Community College parking lots beginning five hours before kickoff and two hours post-game.

The Oxford University Transit buses start running at 6 a.m. and ending two hours post-game. Masks are required to ride on the O.U.T. buses.

OPD advises individuals to be aware of parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated no parking areas at the owners’ expense. The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in-stadium use. The OPD said everyone should store their valuables in their trunk and lock their cars.

After the game

The press statement strongly advises to be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford and asks that people exercise patience as the OPD works to direct traffic for optimum traffic flow.

For more information or any updates, follow the Oxford Police Department on Twitter @OxfordPolice and Facebook @OxfordMSPolice. Tune into the Ole Miss Football radio programe show for traffic updates.