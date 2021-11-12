Spark Sessions is back to make better entrepreneurs, businesses

Spark Sessions will begin it’s second round with a two-day program to push business owners to better themselves and better their businesses from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4.

“One of the things I’ve realized is that people are not willing to invest in their business,” said Spark Sessions founder Tammy Herod. “They just want to have one, but in order to grow you have to invest.”

Founded by serial entrepreneur Herod, Spark Sessions provides detailed and hands-on lessons and tips on how to be a better business owner in order to grow and reach a wider audience. Participants will discuss everything from pitching a business idea to launching an actual business and how to maintain it.

With 34 years of entrepreneurial experience, Herod is bringing vital knowledge into her program. She said people are unwilling to spend money to make money, but business and education are investments that may require entrepreneurs to pay for the resources they need.

Herod regularly visits a training program in North Carolina and said while attending is pricey, the knowledge is worth the cost.

“I was educating myself, honing in on my skills and making sure that my skills were good so that I could last in business for 30 years,” said Herod. “I don’t think I would be as successful if I hadn’t educated myself, if I hadn’t educated myself. If I hadn’t stuck around the right kind of people to help me see a bigger picture than what I see.”

Compared to her first Spark Sessions program, Herod said the lessons will be a lot more hands-on. She invites participants to bring their documents and their questions about anything pertaining to business.

Spark Sessions has not received a grant as of yet for the program, so applicants will have to pay a fee of $297 to participate in the program.

According to Herod, Spark Sessions isn’t just about business. It is about helping others see the value of their worth and learning how to market themselves better.

From creatives and up-and-coming entrepreneurs to established business owners, all are welcome to join the program, to discuss how to get better, and collaborate and share resources. Collaboration and group thinking brings out better results and facilitates success amongst peers.

“It’s about creating a spark,” she said. “Even though you may already have a business, when you come and get connected, it creates a new spark for a business or idea that you have going forward.”

For more information on Spark Sessions and how to apply, visit www.mysparksessions.com/challenges.