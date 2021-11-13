Lafayette downs Holmes County to advance in playoffs

Lafayette County jumped to an early lead and never allowed Holmes County to be a serious threat.

Lafayette High’s Jamari Logan recovered a fumble by Holmes quarterback Octavious Pernell for a turnover in the first quarter. Trikyus Woodall and Jay Reed both scored touchdowns in the first quarter.

Holmes County was scoreless until the 4th quarter. Lafayette won 43-16 to improve their record 11-2.

The ‘Dores in 5A in the playoff and will travel to play the undefeated Neshoba Central Rockets on Nov. 19 at 7 PM.