MS Senior World Crowns Three New Queens

The MS Senior World Pageant is pleased to announce the crowning of three new 2022 MS Senior World Queens. Jacqueline Elliott of Midlothian, Texas won the title of MS SENIOR WORLD 50s, Tammy Little Haynes of Section, Alabama won the title of MS SENIOR WORLD 60s and Mary East of Oxford won the title of MS SENIOR WORLD 70s.

MS Senior World is the premier pageant for Senior women that brings women aged 50 to 79 together to boost confidence, have fun, make new friends, and allow them an outlet to share platform issues that are important to them with the other delegates and the world.

It is a way to show the world the value senior women bring to their communities and their states. These senior ladies are very active in serving others and MS Senior World affords them a venue to share in a fabulous event where they are the center of attention.

It is a wonderful way to educate and empower the delegates and the audience by showing the world what they can accomplish.

Organizers said delegates began arriving on the MS Gulf Coast beginning Friday, Nov. 5. 2021 queens walked in the Veterans Parade along Beach Blvd. near the Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday, Nov. 6.

A formal kickoff was hosted Saturday evening with a wine and cheese reception sponsored by Hilton Garden Inn. Delegates of the pageant enjoyed a festive tea at Martha’s Tea Room on Monday, Nov. 8, followed by Preliminary and Finals at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center in Ocean Springs, MS on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 9 and 10.

Delegates for the Ocean Springs-based pageant, which highlights accomplished senior women in their 50s, 60s and, 70s, also sought online votes through the “People’s Choice Award.”

The competition allowed the public to vote for their favorite delegate by donating to the pageant. The winner received a guaranteed spot in the Semi-Finals in the age category the contestant represented.

Organizers stated a total of $12,000 was raised during the month-long campaign to purchase cases of outreach bibles that will be shipped to various countries around the world.

MS Senior World Delegates underwent a 10-minute scored interview with judges from around the country. Delegates competed on stage in active lifestyle wear, fashion vogue, and evening gown. Finalists were ranked based on a tally of those scores along with the interview score.

For updates on the pageant and other information, visit www.seniorworldpageants.com. To participate in the 2022-2023 pageant, contact: MS Senior World Pageant organizers via email at info@seniorworldpageants.com