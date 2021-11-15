Thacker Mountain Radio Hour sets season finale, holiday membership party

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour closes out its Fall 2021 season with two special events hosted by Jim Dees and Thacker house band, the Yalobushwhackers.

The show will perform its season finale this Thursday, Nov 18 at 6:00 pm at the Lyric Oxford with Dr. Robert Khayat as the literary guest. Admission is free to the public.

The broadcast can be heard locally on WUMS 92.1 FM and statewide next Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 pm on Mississippi Public Broadcasting

On Friday, Dec. 3, the show throws its annual Holiday Membership party at the Lyric from 6-8:30 pm. An online auction of unique gift items will be offered to raise production funds for the show. Thacker house band, the Yalobushwhackers, with the Holiday Horns, will perform two sets of swinging seasonal favorites and local caterers will provide food and a signature drink. A cash bar will also be available.

The event is free to members or you may buy a membership at the door. Memberships are good for a year and are $50 (single), $75 for couples and $20 for students. If you are unable to attend, you may donate at the show’s website, http://thackermountain.com/.

Checks can be sent to: Friends of Thacker Mountain Radio, Inc., P.O. Box 2196, Oxford MS 38655.

Health protocols are the same for both events: Proof of vaccine or negative Covid test OR, simply wear a mask.

Thursday’s show will celebrate Dr. Robert Khayat and his new memoir, 60: A Year of Sports, Race, & Politics (Nautilus Publishing). The book contains stories and anecdotes from the year 1960 when a then 22-year-old Khayat graduated from Ole Miss as a sports hero (Sugar Bowl winner, SEC champs in baseball) and got drafted into the NFL.

Musical guests for Thursday’s show will include classical musician Jiwon Lee and indie-rockers, Olympic Music.

Following Thursday’s season finale, the show will run past shows for re-broadcast throughout December and January. Live shows will resume Thursday, February 3, 2022.

For more information, visit the Thacker Mountain website at https://thackermountain.com/.