Baptist North Mississippi Earns Echocardiography Accreditation

The Intersocietal Accreditation Commission granted Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi a three-year term of accreditation in echocardiography for adults.

IAC accreditation indicates Baptist North Mississippi has undergone an intensive application and review process, is compliant with published standards for echocardiography and has demonstrated a commitment to providing quality patient care.

IAC accreditation includes a detailed self-evaluation followed by thorough review by a panel of medical experts to assess critical operational and technical components of the facility.

“Baptist North Mississippi is proud to have received this accreditation from IAC,” said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator of Baptist North Mississippi. “We strive to deliver high-quality heart care to our patients, and this accreditation demonstrates that commitment.”

IAC is a nonprofit, nationally recognized accrediting organization, founded by medical professionals to advance appropriate use, standardization and quality of diagnostic imaging and intervention-based procedures. The IAC’s mission is to improve health care through accreditation, which serves as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.

An echocardiogram test, also called an ECHO, uses electrodes to check heart rhythms and how blood is moving throughout the body to diagnose heart conditions. It can help detect heart disease or other serious cardiovascular conditions. According to the American Heart Association, more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease.

Baptist North Mississippi offers a full range of cardiac diagnostic services to identify and treat heart disease from surgery to cardiac rehab. The Heart Care Center has two dedicated catheterization labs, an electrophysiology lab and a peripheral vascular lab. The Heart Care Center also offers many noninvasive diagnostic procedures.

IAC provides accreditation programs for vascular testing, echocardiography, nuclear/PET, MRI, diagnostic CT, dental CT, carotid stenting, vein treatment and management, and cardiac electrophysiology.

The IAC programs for accreditation are dedicated to ensuring quality patient care and promoting health care support IAC’s mission of improving health care through accreditation. IAC accreditation is widely respected in the medical community, as illustrated by the support of the national medical societies related to echocardiography, which include physicians and sonographers.

To date, IAC accrediting divisions have granted accreditation to more than 14,000 sites throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto RicoBaptist North Mississippi, a 217-bed hospital in Oxford, Mississippi, is a regional referral center that offers a variety of services, including cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, home care and hospice, a 24-hour emergency room, a weight loss center, a heartburn treatment center and a wound care center.

In November 2017, the hospital moved into a five-story, 600,000-square-foot- facility that offers expanded services, including a larger emergency department, advanced technology and larger rooms for patients and their families. Since the hospital became affiliated with Baptist in 1989, Baptist has invested nearly $700 million into the community.

For more information, please call 662-636-1000 or visit northmiss.baptistonline.org.