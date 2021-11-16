MELISA CAROL TINGLE WIGGINS

passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the age of 60 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. A devoted mother and wife she led with bravery and honor while always remaining positive and never losing hope in the face of a breast cancer diagnosis. She will forever remain in her family’s hearts and they will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest as set by her example.

Melisa was born on September 15, 1961 to John Lewis and Carolyn Tingle in Greenwood, MS. She and her younger sister, Angie, spent their childhood in Avalon, MS. She married Bobby Wiggins on November 26, 1980 and began to build their life together. An additional branch to their family tree was added on February 17, 1986 with the birth of their daughter, Laura Beth. Melisa took joy in watching her daughter grow up and instilled lifelong values in her throughout her childhood. She was a devoted mother who never missed a soccer, basketball or softball game. She was employed with Greenwood Utilities where she served as Vice President of Customer Services for 36 years before retiring. She loved interacting with the public and her work family at Greenwood Utilities. After retirement, her days were spent crafting, cooking or spending time outside with her husband, Bobby.

Melisa is preceded in death by her father, John Lewis Tingle. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bobby Wiggins; her daughter, Laura Beth “L.B.” Wiggins; her sister, Angie Tingle (Eugene); and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews who she loved very dearly.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the 1:00 PM service at Williams and Lord Funeral Home with the Rev. Lanny Haley and Rev. Gary Tanner officiating. Pallbearers/Honorary pallbearers are Jake Liddell, Jacob Bennett, Chris Miller, Josh Miller, Nathan Carpenter, Lynn Haley, Sha Wiggins, Bubba Tanner and Jeromy Liddell. A special, heartfelt thanks is extended to Dr. Kenneth Hines, Dr. Robert Sawyer, Dr. Tammy Young and all of the staff who helped care for her at Baptist Memorial Health-North MS in Oxford, MS.

Williams and Lord Funeral Home is in charge. Online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com