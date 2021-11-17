Doors of Hope kicks off Wreaths of Hope 2021 fundraiser

It’s that special time of year again and time to decorate! Check out the collection of-one-of kind wreaths displayed around Oxford. Sixty businesses are participating in Wreaths of Hope 2021 benefiting Doors of Hope Transition Ministries by decorating and displaying wreaths to be auctioned off November 15 – November 19.

Normally at this time Doors of Hope would be planning their annual Holiday House Tour but for the second year COVID-19 changed the plans. Under the direction of fundraising chair, Susan Bartlett, the fundraising committee decided to keep the focus on “home” and provide an opportunity for the community to participate in an online wreath auction.

The Wreaths of Hope 2021 fundraiser will feature 56 beautifully decorated wreaths by local designers displayed in various retail locations around Oxford as well as some fun raffle items. Raffle items include a Year of Date Nights (one dinner per month at 12 restaurants around Oxford), a red Yeti cooler donated by Sneed’s Ace Hardware, a Cocoa Party centerpiece, a Holiday Wreath that includes a $200 gift card from Neilson’s and a Holiday Wreath with a $500 gift card from Jones at Home. A list of participating businesses can be found at the Doors of Hope website, www.doorsofhopeoxford.org.

The auction will be online from November 15th at 8:00am until November 19th at 8:00pm. To bid on these unique and one-of-a-kind wreaths go to www.accelevents.com/e/wreathsofhope2021

The purpose of Doors of Hope Transition Ministries includes, but is not limited to, guiding homeless families and at-risk homeless families in Lafayette County, Mississippi toward self-reliance and stability through a holistic, individualized approach that includes life-skills training, mentoring, and supportive housing.

In March of 2020 Doors of Hope shifted its focus to helping families negatively affected by COVID-19. We have provided assistance with rent and utility bills to over 135 families in Lafayette County, over ten times our usual level of services. Many families are still suffering from childcare issues, unemployment and a subsequent inability to pay their rents or utilities in full.

As a not-for-profit organization, Doors of Hope relies solely on the generosity of our community and United Way. Information about the online auction can be found on the Doors of Hope website: www.doorsofhopeoxford.org or by calling the office at (662)234-1100.