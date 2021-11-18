Special Olympics Mississippi 2021 Unified Egg Bowl

Special Olympics Mississippi will host their annual Unified Egg Bowl. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will compete in a Unified Flag Football game on Thursday, November 18. The game will be held at The University of Mississippi’s Intramural Fields at 7:30 p.m.

The first Unified Egg Bowl was played in 2014 at Mississippi State University in 2014 and alternates between the two universities each year.

Dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences, Unified Sports join people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.

In Unified Sports, teams are made up of people of similar age and ability, which makes practices more fun and games more challenging and exciting for all. Having sport in common is just one more way that preconceptions and false ideas are swept away.

The SOM’s mission is to combat intolerance. Only shoulder-to-shoulder, as teammates together, can we defeat it, said in a press statement.

Special Olympics Mississippi serves over 7,000 athletes throughout the state of Mississippi.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.