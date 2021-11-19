Madison Central ends Chargers playoff run
Published 10:32 pm Friday, November 19, 2021
By Brandon Shields
MADISON — It was the next man up.
That was the case for Madison Central as back-up quarterback Jake Norris stepped in and
led Madison Central to a 31-21 win over previously two-time defending 6A North State
Champion Oxford in the Second Round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs at “The Jungle” on
Friday night.
The Jaguars (11-1) will travel to Starkville next week for the MHSAA Class 6A North State
Championship.
“Hats off to our kids they have to face some adversity early and they rose to the occasion
tonight,” said Madison Central coach Toby Collums. “It was next man up and that’s what
good teams do, and we get to live to fight for another day.”
Oxford struck first on a Roman Gregory 13-yard touchdown to give the Chargers a 6-0 lead
with 3:50 left in the first quarter.
Madison Central starting quarterback Vic Sutton suffered a leg injury with under a minute to
go in the first quarter and missed the remainder of the game.
From that point Norris was the signal caller and gave the Jaguars a 7-6 lead with 10:07 left
in the second quarter as he tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Blake Gunter
“It was a definite a spark, Blake made a great play being my first drive in at quarterback,”
Norris said. “I been going second string all season and had a mindset and confidence to
play our brand of football and blow them off the ball.
Deandre Pullen had a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:45 left in the first half and Max Zuluaga
connected on a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give Madison Central a 17-6 lead at
halftime.
After Oxford blocked a punt and recovered at the Madison Central 9-yard line, Charger
quarterback Michael Harvey hit Omar Howell on a 3-yard touchdown pass and a successful
two-point conversion cut the Madison Central lead to 17-14 with 9:13 left in the third quarter.
Madison Central responded on a 1-yard touchdown run by Connor Brown with 4:44 left in
the third quarter to extend the Jaguar lead to 24-14.Oxford cut the lead down to 24-21 with
5:58 remaining in the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Harvey.
Norris sealed the win for Madison Central on a 17-yard touchdown run with 1:10 remaining
to give the Jaguars the 31-21 lead.
“Our whole game plan was to run the ball until we couldn’t and throw it over their heads
when we could,” Norris said. “We hit our holes and guys stepped up tonight. Oxford ended
our season last year, so it’s good getting them back this year and now we get to move on.”
Norris finished the night 6-of-9 passing for 120 yards with a touchdown and a rushing
touchdown.
“Jake is a dude. He loves playing and the situation wasn’t too big for him,” Collums said.
“He knew what to do when his number called and he played well.”
Gregory had 139 yards rushing on 26 carries to lead Oxford (8-5).“We had too many drives
that we didn’t finish to get points and give Madison Central credit they have a heckuva
football team,” said Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe. “We felt like coming in we’d have success
running the ball and we did, but we against good teams you have to get in the end zone. I’m
so proud of this group of seniors they left a good legacy on the program with the hard work
and leadership. We will bounce back.
