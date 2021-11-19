Madison Central ends Chargers playoff run

MADISON — It was the next man up.

That was the case for Madison Central as back-up quarterback Jake Norris stepped in and

led Madison Central to a 31-21 win over previously two-time defending 6A North State

Champion Oxford in the Second Round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs at “The Jungle” on

Friday night.



The Jaguars (11-1) will travel to Starkville next week for the MHSAA Class 6A North State

Championship.



“Hats off to our kids they have to face some adversity early and they rose to the occasion

tonight,” said Madison Central coach Toby Collums. “It was next man up and that’s what

good teams do, and we get to live to fight for another day.”

Oxford struck first on a Roman Gregory 13-yard touchdown to give the Chargers a 6-0 lead

with 3:50 left in the first quarter.



Madison Central starting quarterback Vic Sutton suffered a leg injury with under a minute to

go in the first quarter and missed the remainder of the game.

From that point Norris was the signal caller and gave the Jaguars a 7-6 lead with 10:07 left

in the second quarter as he tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Blake Gunter

“It was a definite a spark, Blake made a great play being my first drive in at quarterback,”

Norris said. “I been going second string all season and had a mindset and confidence to

play our brand of football and blow them off the ball.

Deandre Pullen had a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:45 left in the first half and Max Zuluaga

connected on a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give Madison Central a 17-6 lead at

halftime.



After Oxford blocked a punt and recovered at the Madison Central 9-yard line, Charger

quarterback Michael Harvey hit Omar Howell on a 3-yard touchdown pass and a successful

two-point conversion cut the Madison Central lead to 17-14 with 9:13 left in the third quarter.

Madison Central responded on a 1-yard touchdown run by Connor Brown with 4:44 left in

the third quarter to extend the Jaguar lead to 24-14.Oxford cut the lead down to 24-21 with

5:58 remaining in the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Harvey.

Norris sealed the win for Madison Central on a 17-yard touchdown run with 1:10 remaining

to give the Jaguars the 31-21 lead.



“Our whole game plan was to run the ball until we couldn’t and throw it over their heads

when we could,” Norris said. “We hit our holes and guys stepped up tonight. Oxford ended

our season last year, so it’s good getting them back this year and now we get to move on.”

Norris finished the night 6-of-9 passing for 120 yards with a touchdown and a rushing

touchdown.