On November 11, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a gas station in the 2000 block of University Avenue for a disturbance.

After investigation, it was revealed that Lyndon Mosley, 26, of Pope, Mississippi pulled a weapon on an individual at one of the gas pumps. Mosley was charged with Aggravated Stalking on November 16th.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Mosley a $2,500 bond.